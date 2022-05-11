Northwoods Adventure: Area Resorts Look to Bounce Back Stronger Than Ever

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Brainerd Lakes Area lives and thrives off of its summer tourism crowd. Most of that crowd comes to visit one of the many resorts the Lakes Area has to offer. And with the long winter finally snapping, people can finally get back outside.

During the pandemic, all of that slowed down dramatically, but with restrictions being lifted a bounce-back is to be expected. Now, families and friends can continue their traditions of going up to the lake in the summer to enjoy the great outdoors of Minnesota.

Whether your looking to golf, fish, hike, or make s’mores, the list of possibilities is endless, and area lakes can be a great place to get outside and away from technology. Resorts in the Brainerd Lakes Area have been around for decades and are a go-to travel destination for many Minnesotans as well as families from all across the country.

If you are thinking about making a trip out to an area resort, remember to make a reservation ahead of time.

