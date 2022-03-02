Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Anglers Reminded to Renew Fishing Licenses

Ryan BowlerMar. 1 2022

As warmer weather is on the near horizon, the fishing season is getting ready to change over to open water. But first, you need to get your license renewed if you haven’t already.

Ice fishing season is winding down and pretty soon, the open waters are going to start calling anglers to break out the boats. The month of March kicked off with a nice sunny 36-degree day in the Brainerd area, but March 1st is also the official first day of the fishing season, which means it’s time to get your new fishing license, which will last until the last day of February in 2023.

You need to buy a Minnesota fishing license if you’re 16 or older. Annual licenses allow you to fish from March 1 to the last day of February the following year. Fishing without a license is against the law and not worth the repercussions.

Once you are licensed, it’s time to get ready for the season. The period before the waters thaw could be the best time to load up on gear to help get prepared for that first day out.

Spring is right around the corner, and it’s a happy new year for anglers across the state, so get your license renewed and your tackle boxes prepped, because fishing waits for no one.

Ryan Bowler

