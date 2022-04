Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The first day of open water fishing is like a holiday in Minnesota, and anglers everywhere are getting excited. However, this long winter might cause some icy problems for festivities in the Lakeland viewing area.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today