Northwoods Adventure: Alligator Wrestling

Travel just about anywhere in Greater Minnesota and you can find critters of all kinds, but nothing quite like this! The Gator Boys from Florida brought a taste of the south to Walker’s Cajun Fest by bringing Minnesotans up close and personal with alligators.

Fresh off of a six-season run on Animal Planet, Jimmy Riffle has taken his show on the road is traveling all over the United States, providing an education as well as entertainment.

The Gator Boys show is much more than just alligator wrestling. When the boys roll into town, they bring an entire walk through experience that provides infotainment for kids of all ages. But whether you love or hate reptiles, the focus of this show is to expand your horizons.

What keeps these showman going is the excitement and energy from the kids in the audience, hoping they are inspiring future gator boys and girls.

With three successful shows for the 2018 Cajun Fest, the city of Walker is excited to welcome these boys back to town again next year.