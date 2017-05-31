DONATE

Northwoods Adventure: A Father’s First Race

Josh Peterson
May. 30 2017
Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines!

The dirt was flying as another season got underway at Bemidji Speedway. Drivers and their pit crews look forward to this moment each year. For the Kroening brothers, it’s not just another year of racing. This year is extra special because their father, Gary Kroening, will join them behind the wheel for the first time in his own car. Gary says he wanted to join in on the fun as a family bonding experience.

For the Kroening brothers, it’s been a family tradition doing motor sports and working cars, starting out first by doing demolition derbies. For the oldest son, Harley Kroening, he wasn’t surprised when his dad said he was ready to get behind the wheel race.

What is unique about this racing team is that Gary will be racing in the Super Stock class against his oldest son Harley, who says a little competition is good for the family. While Gary was nervous about his first big race, driving Super Stock #7, he was looking forward to the new adventure.

And while the father looks out for his sons, his sons will look out for their father. For this family, it’s all about the memories that will be made both on and off the track.

Sunday night’s Super Stock racing action had Harley winning his heat with his dad taking sixth.

