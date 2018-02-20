Northwoods Adventure: 36th Annual Minnesota Finlandia

After months of preparation, the horn sounded and skiers from all over the region glided their way across the countryside of the Buena Vista forest. The Minnesota Finlandia has been a winter tradition in the Bemidji area for 36 years, and this year was extra special because it’s the first time in four years that skiers got to enjoy the full course.

Besides its deep history and rich tradition, what draws people to the Minnesota Finlandia is the terrain and beauty of the course. Beauty mixed with tradition is one of the reasons that many of those involved with the race keep coming back year after year.

For some, cross country skiing is a family sport. For the Ellertsons from Albert Lea, the Minnesota Finlandia provided father and son a chance to compete together while mom enjoys a the trip to the north country, cheering her family on to victory.

For those competing, the full course is an enjoyable challenge, and winners will be back next year to defend their title.

With skiers continuing to make history, the tradition of the Minnesota Finlandia will continue for years to come.