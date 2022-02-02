Northwoods Adventure: 2022 Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One of the biggest events of the Brainerd Lakes Area, the annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza took place this past weekend.

Thousands of anglers and spectators went out onto Gull Lake on Saturday to try to win a prize and have a good time. After last year’s virtual event, organizers were glad to go back to an in-person contest and see one of the biggest crowds in tournament history.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today