Northwoods Adventure: 2022 Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Lakeland News — Feb. 1 2022

One of the biggest events of the Brainerd Lakes Area, the annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza took place this past weekend.

Thousands of anglers and spectators went out onto Gull Lake on Saturday to try to win a prize and have a good time. After last year’s virtual event, organizers were glad to go back to an in-person contest and see one of the biggest crowds in tournament history.

By — Lakeland News

