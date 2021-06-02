Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: 2021 Loop the Lake Festival to Be Hosted Virtually

Betsy Melin — Jun. 1 2021

The 7th Loop the Lake biking festival in Bemidji will be back this year, but as a virtual event that can be completed over multiple days. It can be completed anytime between June 17 and 22.

In the past, the event has drawn crowds of nearly 1,000 bicyclists. So far this year, over 200 people have signed up for the event online. Registration for the event is free.

Registration is now open and is due by June 15. It can be found at bikebemidji.com.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

GigaZone Gaming Championship Winners Announced

Pequot Lakes School Board Moves Listening Session About Superintendent Video Online

Minnesota’s Changing Climate Discussed at Rosenmeier Forum

Next Rosenmeier Forum to Discuss Climate Change in Minnesota

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.