Northwoods Adventure: 2021 Loop the Lake Festival to Be Hosted Virtually

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 7th Loop the Lake biking festival in Bemidji will be back this year, but as a virtual event that can be completed over multiple days. It can be completed anytime between June 17 and 22.

In the past, the event has drawn crowds of nearly 1,000 bicyclists. So far this year, over 200 people have signed up for the event online. Registration for the event is free.

Registration is now open and is due by June 15. It can be found at bikebemidji.com.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today