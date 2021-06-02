Northwoods Adventure: 2021 Loop the Lake Festival to Be Hosted Virtually
The 7th Loop the Lake biking festival in Bemidji will be back this year, but as a virtual event that can be completed over multiple days. It can be completed anytime between June 17 and 22.
In the past, the event has drawn crowds of nearly 1,000 bicyclists. So far this year, over 200 people have signed up for the event online. Registration for the event is free.
Registration is now open and is due by June 15. It can be found at bikebemidji.com.
