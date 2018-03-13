Northwoods Adventure: 18th Annual Habitat Day At Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge
Children and adults made their way to the Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Little Falls on Saturday morning for the 18th annual Habitat Day, learning more about wildlife and the environment.
Kids took part in a number of activities, including shooting practice at the education range.
And of course, there was the building of birdhouses.
While the activities were geared towards kids, the adults also were able to take part in the fun.
Habitat Day has had an impact on the people who stop by, people young and old who love nature and love the environment.
