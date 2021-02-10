Northwoods Adventure: 17th Annual Bemidji Jaycees BRRRmidji Plunge

Click to print (Opens in new window)

This weekend marked the 17th annual BRRRmidji Plunge hosted by the Bemidji Jaycees. It was the first time the event was live streamed virtually. Typically, the event is open to anyone who registered and got pledges. This year to help with social distancing, three local celebrities took the leap to raise funds for different community organizations.

One local celebrity was Paul Bunyan Broadcasting news director Larissa Donovan, who used her outfit that day to raise awareness and money for the Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter.

The celebrity who raised the most money was Bemidji Area Schools superintendent Tim Lutz, who was plunging in honor of Evergreen Youth and Family Services. Noemi Aylesworth, a local realtor, did not jump in but raised funds for Support Within Reach, and Aliza Thoring, the Bemidji Jaycees president, plunged for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.

The live stream of the entire event was shared on the Bemidji Jaycees Facebook page.

