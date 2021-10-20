Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: 14th Annual Great Pumpkin Festival Held in Brainerd

Nick UrsiniOct. 19 2021

On Saturday, the 14th annual Great Pumpkin Festival was held in Gregory Park in Brainerd and featured many staple events, like pumpkin rolls and sack races, but also some new ones.

“It’s been a lot of smiles and happy kids,” said Brainerd Parks and Recreation Coordinator Katie Kaufman. “It’s been a lot of fun, it’s the most pumpkins we’ve ever had at the Great Pumpkin Festival.”

From Brainerd Mayor and Community Action Executive Director Dave Badeaux to a Brainerd police officer, there were many vendors and patrons who packed Gregory Park during the three-hour event.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Northland Arboretum’s Haunted Trail Opens This Week

In Business: Smokestack BBQ Supply Store Opens 2 Locations During Pandemic

Brainerd Preparing for 14th Annual Great Pumpkin Festival

In Focus: Crossing Arts Alliance’s 8 x 8 Art Auction and Fundraiser

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.