Northwoods Adventure: 14th Annual Great Pumpkin Festival Held in Brainerd

On Saturday, the 14th annual Great Pumpkin Festival was held in Gregory Park in Brainerd and featured many staple events, like pumpkin rolls and sack races, but also some new ones.

“It’s been a lot of smiles and happy kids,” said Brainerd Parks and Recreation Coordinator Katie Kaufman. “It’s been a lot of fun, it’s the most pumpkins we’ve ever had at the Great Pumpkin Festival.”

From Brainerd Mayor and Community Action Executive Director Dave Badeaux to a Brainerd police officer, there were many vendors and patrons who packed Gregory Park during the three-hour event.

