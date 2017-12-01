Northwest Technical College’s Management Program Named One Of The Best For 2018
Northwest Technical College’s online associates degree program in management has been ranked as one of the best in the country by TheBestColleges.org
Northwest tech ranked 6th on the website’s “Top 25 Online Associate In Management Programs For 2018” list
NTC offers a 60-credit associate degree program in sales, marketing and management. The program is offered online through Distance Minnesota. Distance Minnesota is an online higher education portal that collaborates with NTC and Bemidji State University.
