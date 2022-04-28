Lakeland PBS

Northwest Technical College’s Graduating Class of 2022 are Preparing to Graduate on May 6th

Emma HudziakApr. 28 2022

Northwest Technical College’s graduating class of 2022 are preparing for their graduation commencement that is set to take place on May 6th. NTC will be honoring more than 185 graduating students during their in-person commencement.

The ceremony is set to take place at the Sanford Center, located at 1111 Event Center Drive in Bemidji. The event is said to last for about one hour, and it will be streamed on Facebook and Vimeo for family and friends who can’t make it in person. Graduates are not required to be at the ceremony, as not all of the graduates will be in attendance on that day.

The Ceremony will start at 7 p.m. and doors to the Sanford Center will open starting at 6 p.m. There will be many speakers attending this ceremony both in-person and virtually. Speakers will include College President Faith C. Hensrud, and The Dean of Health and Human Services Michele Brielmaier.

NTC’s Commencement address is planned to be given by Sanford Health of Northern MN’s Vice President of Nursing and Clinical services Kelly Hagen. Other speakers will include Andrew Tarnowski who will deliver a student address, and Member of the MN board of Trustees Roger Moe.

Ceremony guests are asked to enter the Sanford Center through Gate 2, and through the main concourse. Guests who may need additional accommodations, and that are hearing impaired are asked to enter through Gate 3.

Ticket purchases are not required for this event. Students are asked to keep their guests to 10 people or less.

By — Emma Hudziak

