Northwest Technical College To Move to Bemidji State Campus

The Bemidji State University campus will see major changes over the next several years as Northwest Technical College will be moving to the same campus as the university.

Recently, BSU has seen an increase in adult and online learners, creating less of a need for on-campus living. With the upcoming NTC move, the university said it wants to repurpose or demolish underutilized facilities.

“On the north side of campus, we will be looking to bring down Oak Hall and Pine Hall, two of our residence halls, and we will be working to invest in Tamarack Hall,” explained BSU & NTC President Dr. John L. Hoffman. “It will involve the construction of a new industrial labs facility on the Bemidji State campus. So even though we are pulling down a few buildings and we will be selling the NTC property, we will be adding a new facility for industrial and trades labs that enables us to grow beyond where we are able to today, and that will be with a modern facility.”

The decision for the new comprehensive facilities plan, which has been in the works for a year and a half, was born of necessity, as rising enrollment means NTC is outgrowing the current building. But the move is also being made for financial reasons.

“Collectively, this plan will help Bemidji State and NTC to pull $1 million off the books in annual expenses that we spend on facilities, redirecting those dollars into our people,” said Dr. Hoffman. “Additionally, we currently have a $10 million backlog. Most of that is for the BSU facilities that we will be pulling down as a part of this process.”

BSU said that there will be no impact to classes other than their location, and the move will not create cuts to staff or current academic programs. The design plans will start being drafted in the spring.

“The design phase will be for two projects, [one is] the new NTC industrial lab trades facility,” Hoffman added. “We will also begin the design phase for a one stop that serves Bemidji State and NTC students.”

The project is set to be completed with a mix of state funding, fundraising, and private-public partnerships, but the university is still early in the planning process.

Although BSU and NTC will be operating in the same location, the two entities are not being combined. They will remain separate four-year and two-year institutions with their own programming, just out of one campus.