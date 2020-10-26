Northwest Technical College to Host “Make Your Mark” Scholarship Fundraiser

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As part of their second annual Day of Giving, Northwest Technical College will host the “Make your Mark” scholarship fundraiser on November 10th in the hopes of raising up to $25,000 within 24 hours.

The Northwest Technical College Foundation will promote the pathways from technical education to the local workforce, highlighting Bemidji’s business community.

“The support we receive from our local business community is outstanding,” said NTC Foundation Executive Director Ashley Johnson. “These partners make it possible for NTC students to gain access to cutting edge technology and equipment plus scholarships to ease the financial burden of tuition costs.”

Students, parents, and community members will have the chance to give back to NTC during the 24-hour time frame. Donors can also give by visiting https://secure.qgiv.com/for/ndog/.

“We want to highlight our business partners and sponsors on campus so that students can see which businesses are supporting technical education,” said Johnson.

For more information, visit https://www.ntcmn.edu.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today