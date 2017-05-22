Northwest Technical College Receives Grant

Northwest Technical College in Bemidji is one of our institutions or organizations to receive a grant from the Women’s Foundation of Minnesota.

The grant is through the Foundation’s Pathways to Prosperity (P2P) Fund, which is awarding $259,000 in grants to Northwest Technical College, Friends of St. Paul College, Hibbing Community College, and Minnesota State Technical and Community College.

The purpose of the fund is to create pathways to economic security for low-income women, women of color, and women in greater Minnesota.