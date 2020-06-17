Northwest Technical College Offers Week of Free Admissions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Northwest Technical College in Bemidji will offer a free week of admissions from June 22nd through the 26th. This is a part of the second annual Minnesota State week. Students who request info or schedule a virtual meeting will be able eligible to submit an application for free.

This will be offered as a part of the Minnesota State System. 29 other colleges and seven universities will also be taking part.

NTC offers 21 programs in six different career paths: automotive service, building systems, business, child care, health care, and manufacturing technology. Students can choose from a wide variety of student activities to get involved, such as the Student Senate, Student Nurses Association, electrical club, and more opportunities at Bemidji State University. NTC students are eligible to live at Bemidji State, where they can benefit from a rich residential experience, have easy access to the dining hall, recreation center, and more. There are on-campus and online programs. Students can receive an Associate of Science degree, Associate of Applied Science degree, certificates, or diploma depending on the program they choose. There are also 4-year degree opportunities with Bemidji State.

To find out more, email ntc.admissions@ntcmn.edu or call (218) 333-6600.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today