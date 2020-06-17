Lakeland PBS

Northwest Technical College Offers Week of Free Admissions

Betsy Melin — Jun. 17 2020

Northwest Technical College in Bemidji will offer a free week of admissions from June 22nd through the 26th. This is a part of the second annual Minnesota State week. Students who request info or schedule a virtual meeting will be able eligible to submit an application for free.

This will be offered as a part of the Minnesota State System. 29 other colleges and seven universities will also be taking part.

NTC offers 21 programs in six different career paths: automotive service, building systems, business, child care, health care, and manufacturing technology. Students can choose from a wide variety of student activities to get involved, such as the Student Senate, Student Nurses Association, electrical club, and more opportunities at Bemidji State University. NTC students are eligible to live at Bemidji State, where they can benefit from a rich residential experience, have easy access to the dining hall, recreation center, and more. There are on-campus and online programs. Students can receive an Associate of Science degree, Associate of Applied Science degree, certificates, or diploma depending on the program they choose. There are also 4-year degree opportunities with Bemidji State.

To find out more, email ntc.admissions@ntcmn.edu or call (218) 333-6600.

