Northwest Technical College Kicks Off 2021 Day of Giving Event

Northwest Technical College held an event at Bemidji High School today in order to start their annual 2021 Day of Giving, where graduates from Bemidji Career Academies were encouraged to apply for scholarships.

The NTC Day of Giving, which takes place tomorrow, November 9, is an annual event for alumni, students, friends, parents, faculty, and staff from all around the world to come together and give back. Today was their kick off to celebrate their third annual Day of Giving event, where Bemidji Career Academies students were recognized for being in the program and also encouraged to sign up.

The goal is to raise $25,000 for this year’s Day of Giving. The hope is to endow those dollars and be able to at least offer $1,000 scholarships to 25 Bemidji Career Academies students that will be attending NTC next year.

Bemidji Career Academies was created back in 2017 with the mission to build learning opportunities for local businesses and industry partners to help prepare the next generation of employees and community leaders.

There are several paths from the academies to Northwest Technical College, including health careers, manufacturing, automotive technology, construction trades, child care education, and business. All scholarship fundraising starts online tomorrow, November 9.

More information can be found at ntcmn.edu.

