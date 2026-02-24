Northwest Technical College in Bemidji To Start Cardiac Sonography Program

Northwest Technical College in Bemidji is pumping up a new cardiac sonography degree program for their students to learn all about the heart. Last Thursday, the college held an information night to show prospective students what they can expect.

“[We’re giving] information, a little hands-on to see what what one of the sonography machines looks like and what it would feel like to to run that machine,” explained NTC Dean of Allied Health Nicholle Bieberdorf.

The program will start this fall and is being run in partnership with Sanford Health of Bemidji. It was created just as much to become a space for prospective students to learn as it was to help out the local struggling health care community.

“We’ve had a position open for five years: I have maybe hired one or two people in that time frame,” said Kaileigh Rybak, the director of Sanford Health Bemidji’s Heart and Vascular Department. “Without being able to have that pipeline continuously evolving and being able to hire people, eventually, I mean, you’re going to have to delay patient’s care. That’s the ultimate reality and it’s unfortunate. So, this is our goal to try to avoid having to delay patient care.”

“This is the kind of thing that, there’s a lot of folks out there that have a need for this area of medicine, and we don’t have the folks out there to help us,” said NTC and Bemidji State University President Dr. John L. Hoffman, “This one is personal for me as well, because it may be something that I’m utilizing in the years to come.”

The first year of the two-year degree program will emphasize didactic work in the classroom, and the second year is more clinically focused. Due to the rigorous training of the echocardiography degree, NTC is only allowing 10 students into the program at a time.

“It is the function of the heart, checking the valves, blood flow. They call it the stethoscope of cardiology, actually,” explained Rybak, “You do the before, the during, and the after and it is very necessary for urgent and emergent cases as well, so it affects the entire continuum of our cardiac care.”

She added, “Our population is continuing to age, and as we have seen that, cardiovascular disease has increased, and as we continue to see that these services become more in demand.”

As part of the program, clinical experience won’t just be taking place in Bemidji. Students will be traveling all over Minnesota and parts of North Dakota to train in other heart and vascular centers as well.