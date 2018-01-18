DONATE

Northwest Technical College Hosts Free Dental Care For Kids Event

Shirelle Moore
Jan. 18 2018
Northwest Technical College is offering free dental screenings to kids from ages 1 to 18 on February 2nd. The day is a part of the American Dental Association’s “Give Kids a Smile” program.

NTC has been participating in “Give Kids a Smile” for more than 15 years. During the event, NTC usually provides over $4,000 worth of free care to more than 70 kids.

Julie Dokken, director of NTC’s dental assisting program, says “We get dentists from all over the region coming here to provide service. We get dental assistants and hygienists to provide services as well, and the majority of the assistants who come back are NTC alumni.”

Kids will be seen in NTC’s dental assisting lab between 8:30 and 3:30. The service is available by appointment only.

Families hoping to participate can make an appointment with Angie at (218)556-3666.

