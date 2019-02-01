Northwest Technical College Hosting Blood Drive
People in the Bemidji area will have an opportunity to give the gift of blood this month. Northwest Technical College will host a blood drive next Wednesday from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. on the NTC campus.
Blood is needed all year round. According to the Red Cross, Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. It is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. Whether a patient receives whole blood, red cells, platelets or plasma, this lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation.
To participate in the blood drive, you can schedule an appointment online at www.mbc.org/searchdrives and enter the code 4073.
