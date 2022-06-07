Lakeland PBS

Northwest MN Small Business Development Center Recognized for Excellence

Lakeland News — Jun. 6 2022

To celebrate Small Business Week back in May, Northwest Minnesota’s Small Business Development Center as recognized last month as the state’s Center of Excellence for 2022.

During the 59th anniversary banquet held at Bemidji’s Northwest Minnesota Foundation, the SBDC was awarded by the Small Business Association of Minnesota for the work they have done with small businesses within the northwest part of the state. America’s Small Business Development Center has nine regions in Minnesota and have worked with over 800 small businesses in the last year, helping to support nearly $20 million in capital infusion into surrounding communities, including Bemidji.

This year’s theme for Small Business Week was “Building Back a Better America Through Entrepreneurship.”

