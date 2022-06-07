Northwest MN Small Business Development Center Recognized for Excellence

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

To celebrate Small Business Week back in May, Northwest Minnesota’s Small Business Development Center as recognized last month as the state’s Center of Excellence for 2022.

During the 59th anniversary banquet held at Bemidji’s Northwest Minnesota Foundation, the SBDC was awarded by the Small Business Association of Minnesota for the work they have done with small businesses within the northwest part of the state. America’s Small Business Development Center has nine regions in Minnesota and have worked with over 800 small businesses in the last year, helping to support nearly $20 million in capital infusion into surrounding communities, including Bemidji.

This year’s theme for Small Business Week was “Building Back a Better America Through Entrepreneurship.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today