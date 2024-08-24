Northwest MN Continuum of Care Seeking Applicants for Supportive Housing Funding

The Northwest Minnesota Continuum of Care is seeking letters of intent from nonprofits, local and tribal governments, and others about potential supportive housing projects. They hope to inform applicants about funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s recently announced CoCBuilds program.

HUD has announced that $175 million is available for new constructions, acquisition, and rehabilitation to increase the number of permanent supportive housing units. The Northwest Minnesota CoC is eligible to apply for up to $7 million in grant funding through this program.

The funding is intended to enable communities to develop new units of rental housing with supportive services for people experiencing homelessness.

“What we are hoping for are nonprofits, tribal entities, anyone that has the need for more housing to come forward and put an application in to get a piece of this funding for our region,” said Barbara Johnson, NWCoC Coordinator. “We really need to see more units coming online to help support the housing needs. But the goal is to bring more housing units for our most vulnerable populations.

Johnson is requesting that any nonprofit, local, or tribal government, tribally designated housing entity, and public housing agencies that intends to seek funding under this program to write a letter of intent and send it via email to [email protected] by Wednesday, August 28th. More information about the project can be found at the Northwest Minnesota Foundation website.