Northwest Minnesota Foundation Seeks Proposals For Women’s Fund

Rachel Johnson
Nov. 12 2018
Leave a Comment

The Northwest Minnesota Women’s Fund is seeking proposals for up to $1,500 that will support programs in celebration of Woman’s History Month.

According to a release, preference will be given to projects that reflect the 2019 National Women’s History Month theme which is “Visionary Women: Champions of Peace and Nonviolence.”

The Women’s fund will consider grant applications from school districts, universities and colleges, nonprofit organizations, historical societies, and community service groups.

Counties served by the Women’s Fund are Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau.

The deadline for proposal submissions is December 7, 2018. Applications are available at www.nwmf.org.

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

