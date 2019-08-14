Northwest Minnesota Foundation Recognizes Local Non-Profit Leaders

There are many people and organizations that work tirelessly to make our region a better place, and today, the Northwest Minnesota Foundation (NMF) is recognizing a few of them with their “Ruth Edevold Excellence Awards Luncheon”.

“I work at Northwest Indian Community Development Center and our organization does wrap around services that are culturally specific and culturally centered, and we also look at policy, policy approaches in the work that we do,” says Tuleah Palmer, executive director for the Northwest Indian Community Development Center, which received the nonprofit organizational excellence award.

“We’re just really focused on trying to build connection and collaboration throughout the communities that we serve. Trying to stress the importance of working with people and allowing each person in the community to feel seen, heard and valued,” says Catherine Johnson, executive director for the Inter-County Community Council. Johnson received the excellence in leadership award at the luncheon.

The Ruth Edevold Excellence Award was named after the NMF’s former executive director. It’s given to those who have proven their dedication to improving the lives of those who live in the region, just like Edevold did herself.

“We really look to organizations and individuals that take the step to enhance their leadership skills, attend trainings or do things with the their own staff and their own development,” says Karen White, the president of NMF.

Ruth Sherman of Community Resource Connections was also given the excellence in leadership award. The winners were nominated internally by NMF staff and board members.