Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Northwest Minnesota Foundation Recognizes Local Non-Profit Leaders

Aug. 14 2019

There are many people and organizations that work tirelessly to make our region a better place, and today, the Northwest Minnesota Foundation (NMF) is recognizing a few of them with their “Ruth Edevold Excellence Awards Luncheon”.

“I work at Northwest Indian Community Development Center and our organization does wrap around services that are culturally specific and culturally centered, and we also look at policy, policy approaches in the work that we do,” says Tuleah Palmer, executive director for the Northwest Indian Community Development Center, which received the nonprofit organizational excellence award.

“We’re just really focused on trying to build connection and collaboration throughout the communities that we serve. Trying to stress the importance of working with people and allowing each person in the community to feel seen, heard and valued,” says Catherine Johnson, executive director for the Inter-County Community Council. Johnson received the excellence in leadership award at the luncheon.

The Ruth Edevold Excellence Award was named after the NMF’s former executive director. It’s given to those who have proven their dedication to improving the lives of those who live in the region, just like Edevold did herself.

“We really look to organizations and individuals that take the step to enhance their leadership skills, attend trainings or do things with the their own staff and their own development,” says Karen White, the president of NMF.

Ruth Sherman of Community Resource Connections was also given the excellence in leadership award. The winners were nominated internally by NMF staff and board members.

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

One Woman Dead After Stabbing In Clearwater County

Parishioners from St. Philip’s Catholic Church Go On A 5-Day Pilgrimage To Crookston

Northwoods Adventure: Picking Berries At The Honeyberry Farm

In Business: Bellefy’s Local Bubbles Creates Healing Products With Goat Milk

Latest Story

MnDOT Highway 197 Project Waiting Approval

The Minnesota Department of Transportation needs the Bemidji City Council’s approval in order to move forward with the Highway 197 corridor
Posted on Aug. 14 2019

Latest Stories

MnDOT Highway 197 Project Waiting Approval

Posted on Aug. 14 2019

Bemidji Carnegie Library Now Open After Renovations

Posted on Aug. 14 2019

American Legion Honors First Bemidji Native Killed In World War I

Posted on Aug. 14 2019

Bemidji Volleyball Looking to Take the Next Step

Posted on Aug. 14 2019

Northwoods Adventure: 9th Annual Cardboard Boat Races On Moonlight Bay Bring In Large Crowds

Posted on Aug. 13 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.