On December 1st, 2020, or GivingTuesday, donations will go towards the Northwest Minnesota Foundation’s general endowment fund to continue to support nonprofits and business in response to COVID-19, provide loans to small businesses, and more.

The easiest way to donate is to visit the foundation’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today