Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Northwest Minnesota Foundation Names New CEO

Jun. 14 2019

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation board of directors has named Karen White as the foundation’s next president and chief executive officer.

According to a release, White will become the fourth president since the Northwest Minnesota Foundation was established in 1986.

White was selected from a national pool of candidates through a five-month review process, led by a search committee that included current and past board members. White has been serving as the foundation’s chief strategy officer. She will begin serving as president on July 1, 2019.

“On behalf of the board, we are very pleased that Karen will become our next president,” said Board Chair Tom Anderson. “Karen has demonstrated a commitment to the region and has a passion for her work at NMF.”

White has been on staff at NMF for over three years. She was hired as vice president for programs in 2016 and was promoted to chief strategy officer in July of 2018.

White will take over for Nancy Vyskocil, who announced her retirement in November of 2018. “It has been my privilege to have been part of the foundation’s growth and service to the region for the past eleven years. I am confident that Karen will provide strong leadership in carrying out the foundation’s next strategic plan with a focus on building better lives,” Vyskocil said.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Preparations For 6th Annual Loop The Lake Underway

Bemidji & Walker Host Free Summer Concert Series

Bemidji State University Faculty Kick Off First Ever Special Education Conference

Headwaters Regional Development Commission To Highlight Renewable And Energy Efficiency Projects

What do you think?

Latest Story

Little Falls Baseball Falls To St. Thomas In Class AAA State Tournament

Posted on Jun. 14 2019

Latest Stories

Little Falls Baseball Falls To St. Thomas In Class AAA State Tournament

Posted on Jun. 14 2019

Citations During Annual "Click It Or Ticket" Campaign Drop For 5th Straight Year

Posted on Jun. 14 2019

Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration For Minnesota

Posted on Jun. 14 2019

Gas Prices Predicted To Drop This Summer

Posted on Jun. 14 2019

Preparations For 6th Annual Loop The Lake Underway

Posted on Jun. 13 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate