Northwest Minnesota Foundation Hosting Community Connections Sessions

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Registration is now open for the Northwest Minnesota Foundation’s upcoming Community Connections events, which allow local organizations and individuals hear about issues in the area.

Attendees can expect the sessions to begin with a presentation about the NMF’s work. However, a significant amount of time will be spent listening to remarks from participants and connecting with them. The NMF states that the goal of this panel is to address three primary questions from the community: “What are your successes? Challenges? Opportunities?”

Two events will be held in April at the Northwest Minnesota Foundation at 201 3rd St. NW in downtown Bemidji, one from 5:30 to 7 PM on Thursday, April 7 and the other from 8:30 to 10 AM on Friday, April 8.

Pre-registration for the event is highly appreciated, but not required. Gift bags will be given to those who do pre-register. Masks are required to attend the event.

More information about registering and the community connections event can be found at the Northwest Minnesota Foundation’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today