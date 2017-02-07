DONATE

Northwest Minnesota Foundation Elects Two Additional Board Members

Mal Meyer
Feb. 7 2017
Michelle Paquin, courtesy Northwest Minnesota Foundation

Todd Beckel, courtesy Northwest Minnesota Foundation

Michelle Paquin of Red Lake, Minnesota and Todd Beckel of Baudette, Minnesota were recently elected to the Northwest Minnesota Foundation (NMF) Board of Directors, according to a press release.

Michelle Paquin is Tribal Legal Advisor for the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians and Adjunct faculty at Red Lake Nation Tribal College. She has served on the Red Lake Political Education committee since 2002. She currently serves on Red Lake Indian Child Welfare Act Commission, and as a Red Lake Commissioner; Tribal Code Committee Member.

Paquinn was previously employed with Battered Women’s Legal Advocacy Project, Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, and as Red Lake Nation Chief Tribal Prosecutor.  She is a graduate of the University of Minnesota and William Mitchell College of Law.

“My vision for Northwest Minnesota is very much in line with NMF,” Paquin said in a statement. “If we collaborate and work together to foster opportunity for all residents in the region, we will enrich many lives.”

Pete Haddeland, NMF Board Chair said on behalf of the other members, “We are delighted to have Michelle join us on the Northwest Minnesota Foundation board of directors. She has such valuable experience through her work on the Red Lake Reservation and she adds a unique perspective and understanding that will help inform the board in making decisions.”

Todd Beckel is the owner and manager of the Baudette Motel. He served as the Lake of the Woods (LOW) County Commissioner for 10 years. He is a volunteer firefighter, and has served on the LOW soil and water board. He enjoys, trapping, logging, ranching, and fishing.

“Todd has an appreciation for quality of place and he has worked to promote the amazing resources our region has to offer,” Haddeland said in a statement. “His experience with the tourism industry will serve NMF well.”

Beckel noted while we face adverse challenges in Northwest Minnesota, he is eager to tackle the issues at hand. “NMF is aligned to do great work in our region and as an acting board member, I will do my best to uphold their mission.”

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is a public, charitable foundation serving 12 counties of Northwest Minnesota by investing resources, facilitating collaboration and promoting philanthropy.

