Aug 13, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Northwest Minnesota Foundation Awards $350,000 to Groups Through Otto Bremer Trust Fund
The Northwest Minnesota Foundation has awarded 12 organizations a combined $350,000 in grant funding through the Otto Bremer Trust Community Responsive Fund.
The funding will go to support services and programs addressing crucial needs in local communities. Several organizations in the Lakeland viewing area received funding, including:
- Red Lake Homeless Shelter, $75,000
- Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter, Bemidji, $50,000
- Clearbrook-Leonard Senior Center, $38,000
- BIO Girls, Inc., serving different locations throughout Northwest Minnesota, $25,000
- Youth Emergency Shelter and Supports, Park Rapids, $25,000
- Bemidji Community Table, $20,000
- Family Safety Network, Walker, $20,000
- Community Resource Connections, Bemidji, $16,500
- Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Bemidji, $10,000
In a press release, the Northwest Minnesota Foundation says the received 28 applications totaling more than $1 million requests.
