Northwest Minnesota Foundation Awards $350,000 to Groups Through Otto Bremer Trust Fund

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation has awarded 12 organizations a combined $350,000 in grant funding through the Otto Bremer Trust Community Responsive Fund.

The funding will go to support services and programs addressing crucial needs in local communities. Several organizations in the Lakeland viewing area received funding, including:

Red Lake Homeless Shelter , $75,000

, $75,000 Northwoods Battered Women’s Shelter , Bemidji, $50,000

, Bemidji, $50,000 Clearbrook-Leonard Senior Center , $38,000

, $38,000 BIO Girls, Inc. , serving different locations throughout Northwest Minnesota, $25,000

, serving different locations throughout Northwest Minnesota, $25,000 Youth Emergency Shelter and Supports , Park Rapids, $25,000

, Park Rapids, $25,000 Bemidji Community Table , $20,000

, $20,000 Family Safety Network , Walker, $20,000

, Walker, $20,000 Community Resource Connections, Bemidji, $16,500

Bemidji, $16,500 Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Bemidji, $10,000

In a press release, the Northwest Minnesota Foundation says the received 28 applications totaling more than $1 million requests.