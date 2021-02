Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Northwest Indian Community Development Center in Bemidji will soon be able to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 65 and older once vaccinations become available. The NWICDC is working with Beltrami County to prepare and plan.

