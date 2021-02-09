Lakeland PBS

Northwest Indian Community Development Center Receives $20,000 in Funding

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 8 2021

The Northwest Indian Community Development Center in Bemidji has received $20,000 through a COVID-19 response fund to help support and address the needs of Native American women and girls.

The Women’s Foundation of Minnesota has invested in 21 organizations through the COVID-19 Women & Girls Response Fund for a total of $420,000 in general operating grants. In four rounds of grantmaking through this fund, WFMN has awarded more than $1,045,600 to 80 organizations across the state to address the needs of women and girls across the state.

The Northwest Indian Community Development Center was one of the organizations to be awarded $20,000 to help provide resources for Native American women and girls that they continue to serve.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

