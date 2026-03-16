Northome/Kelliher’s Thayer Ends Historic Girls’ Basketball Career Making Class A All-Tournament Team

The season might have ended on Friday for Kate Thayer and the Northome-Kelliher girls’ basketball team, but on Saturday, the senior guard was selected to the Class A All-Tournament team.

Thayer recorded a triple-double in Thursday’s loss to Central Minnesota Christian with 29 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 steals. Then, in Friday’s consolation semifinal against Mayer Lutheran, she had a double-double, dropping 24 points with 11 steals: a fitting end to a stellar high school career for Thayer.

In her time as a Mustang, she scored over 3,000 career points and had over 1,000 career rebounds and steals. She holds three different state records in steals including most career steals, most steals in a season (241 in ’24 as of this writing), and most steals in a game (20 on Jan. 20, 2026). Thayer is also the first and only girl in the state of Minnesota with over 1,000 career steals.

Lastly, she is one of just three girls’ players in Minnesota to ever have a career triple-quadruple (points, rebounds, steals). The other two that have a triple-quadruple (points, rebounds, assists) are Tori Oehrlein from Crosby-Ironton and Maddyn Greenway from Providence Academy, both of whom are seniors this season as well.