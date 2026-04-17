Northome/Kelliher’s Thayer Commits To Play Basketball at NDSCS

Northome/Kelliher’s Kate Thayer will continue her record-setting career in college, committing to play basketball next season at North Dakota State College of Sciences.

Thayer is a multi-sport athlete for the Mustangs but excels on the hardwood, scoring over 3,000 career points with 1,000 career rebounds and steals, making her one of only three girls ever in the state of Minnesota to have a career triple-quadruple. She is also the state record holder in steals and the only girl to record over 1,000 of them.

This past season, the senior captain helped lead Northome/Kelliher girls’ basketball to its first ever section title and state tournament appearance.