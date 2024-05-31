Northome/Kelliher Softball Wins Section Title for 1st Time in School History

After falling to Sebeka on Tuesday, Northome/Kelliher beat Hill City/Northland in the elimination bracket final to force a rematch with Sebeka in the Section 5A championship. The Mustangs would need to win twice, though, to claim the section title, and they would beat the Trojans 3-1 in game one to force a winner-take-all game two.

In Walker, Sebeka was trying to win their fourth softball section title in 12 years, while Northome/Kelliher was trying to win their first in school history. And with their 3- 2 victory in game two, Northome/Kelliher is now going to the state softball tournament for the first time ever.

The Mustangs had to win three straight to secure the Section 5A title, but they got it done, and they did it the same way they have all season long: with a late-inning rally.

“We were definitely hyped,” said first base player Keira Waller. “I don’t think we’ve ever been this excited and we always rally in the bottom of the inning. So it’s, you know, it’s just exciting.”

“It’s unreal because we’ve never done this in any sport or football, but that’s not me,” said catcher Ella Thayer with a laugh. “But we’ve never done this and it’s unreal. I don’t know how to explain it.”

“Oh, I love watching all of the fans come out to watch,” added third base player Waabigwan Wagner. “And it’s so nice and heartwarming to have the community, the school, the teachers, everybody come out and support.”