Northome/Kelliher Softball Falls to New Ulm Cathedral in Class A Quarterfinal

Northome/Kelliher softball had never been to a state tournament before Wednesday, but that didn’t stop the Section 5A champs from having the lofty goal of winning it all.

But standing in their way was top seed New Ulm Cathedral from Section 2, a team that has made 18 state appearances, won seven titles, and is making its second appearance in as many years.

The Mustangs and the Greyhounds met up in North Mankato for the Class A state quarterfinal. Northome/Kelliher had the chance to score first, but New Ulm Cathedral tied things up and got the lead in the bottom of the third.

In the end, Northome/Kelliher fell 8-1 to New Ulm Cathedral. The Mustangs now move to the consolation bracket, where they will play Moose Lake-Willow River at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.