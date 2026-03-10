Northome/Kelliher Girls’ Basketball Making Program’s 1st Ever Trip to State Tournament

For the first time in program history, Northome-Kelliher girls’ basketball is headed to the state tournament.

The Mustangs avenged last year’s loss to Sacred Heart in the Section 8A title game, beating the Eagles by a healthy margin of victory (66-45). The historic win was a culmination of several years of heartbreak and falling short of their goal of raising the trophy.

This season, the Mustangs scheduled big time teams at big time venues to prepare themselves for big time games in the section tournament and beyond. It’s a move that paid off last in last Friday’s section championship.

“Before last year’s [section championship], we hadn’t really played in too many high-stress games,” said senior guard Allison Lundin. “Being able to play against Mountain Iron-Buhl and Duluth Marshall in a huge arena with a lot of local fans there to support us, it just added a lot of pressure to it and it helped us prepare.”

“It was so exciting to finally be able to win that game and move on to state,” added senior guard Emily Mastin. “It was great to see the whole community there and just, everyone being so excited for us to win. It’s a great way to end our basketball career, to go to state and end like that. I’m really excited to spend [that time] with this team.”

With the section title game in the rear view mirror, the Mustangs are now shifting their gaze towards the state tournament. They were picked to win the championship by Strib Varsity, but the girls’ are trying to avoid the outside distractions and just focus on the things they can continue to improve heading into their quarterfinal game.

“I think just being able to stay calm in those high-stress games, stay under control because there’s times where we’ll start running and we’ll start throwing up shots that we don’t need to,” Lundin elaborated. “I think just being able to practice and stay calm and play how we know how to play.”

“Every team there has won their section,” said senior guard Kate Thayer. “Everyone’s coming off a section title, so everyone wants to win it all.”

She continued, “I think we’re working on just staying calm, taking it all in, and we deserve to be there as much as any other team. So, I’m looking forward to just taking in the last couple basketball games in my high school career with my team.”

Northome/Kelliher finished the regular season 25-1 and as the second-ranked team in Class A. They were awarded the 3-seed and will play 6-seed Central Minnesota Christian from Section 3A on Thursday, Mar. 12. Mountain Iron-Buhl is the top seed in the tournament, and they’re the lone loss on the Mustangs’ record this year.