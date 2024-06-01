Northome/Kelliher Earns 1st Softball State Tournament Berth in School History

When was the last time you did something for the first time? For Northome-Kelliher softball, the answer is easy, because on Thursday, for the first time in school history, the Mustangs won a section title in softball and earned a berth in the Class A State Tournament.

It’s a moment they won’t soon forget, a moment every athlete imagines right before they win “the big game.” But Northome/Kelliher got to experience it.

“Honestly, it kind of felt like Kent Hrbek when he got the final out to win the World Series for the Twins,” conceded Mustangs senior 1st baseman Kierra Waller. “It felt really unreal. I’m like, ‘Please don’t mess this up. Don’t drop the ball. This is such an easy throw.’ But I’m super glad that I didn’t and I was super excited to celebrate with the team after.”

And the Section 5A Championship trophy they held up during the celebration doubled as an acknowledgment of the hard work and sacrifice they put in throughout the season.

“We had to miss a Valleyfair trip for school to play our first playoff game,” explained senior catcher Ella Thayer. “You might miss more things, but it’s just everyone has to give their all and be willing to go all in for this.”

The result is a trip to the state tournament in Mankato, where the Mustangs know they will need to bring their A-game.

“We’re going to be the underdogs, I think we all know we’re going to be underdogs,” Thayer continued. “I mean, we’re a small school, we’re a small town. But I think the mindset we have to have is just go in and play and have fun and we have nothing to lose. Like, we’re there.”

“Take it one game by one game and just keep our attitudes up, our hustle, work on our batting and just keep bonding as a team because we work great together,” added sophomore shortstop and pitcher Kate Thayer. “Everyone’s so close and it’s just such a fun environment.”

And it’s that closeness, that bond, that sisterhood that are among the many things the players are looking forward to in their final week as a team.

Senior 3rd baseman Waaby Wagner said she will most enjoy their time together. “Just team bonding! I’m a senior, so I think a lot of my answers are going to be like team bonding and love.”

“I’ve never even thought of going to the state before and I only play softball,” Waller confessed. “So it’s something I’ve never thought about. But I’m super excited.”

Northome/Kelliher will play their first game at the Class A State Tournament on Wednesday, June 5 at 5:00 pm. They will find out who they play on Sunday when brackets are released.