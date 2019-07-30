Lakeland PBS
Northland Vapor in Bemidji Selling CBD Products

Jul. 30 2019

CBD is a chemical found in hemp plants, a type of cannabis, and is growing in popularity across the country with many shops selling products containing CBD. Now, Northland Vapor in Bemidji is selling CBD products.

CBD has calming effects without the high that marijuana would give off. They can come in the form of candy, capsules, oils, bath bombs, and creams.

Alyshea Casey, manager at Northland Vapor, says people use CBD to relieve topical pain and inflammation, but people shouldn’t use it to replace a medication.

“If you’re going to use CBD, talk to your doctor,” Casey said. “It shouldn’t cause you any issues, but if you’re taking any medications, the CBD is not going to replace the medication. It can be used to help you, but it’s not meant to just replace anything that’s been prescribed.”

CBD is available to people 18 and older because it doesn’t contain nicotine or any tobacco products.

