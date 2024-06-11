Northland Reliability Project Discussed During Board Meeting

The Crow Wing County Board received an update on the Northland Reliability Project during today’s meeting.

Approved back in the summer of 2022, the project is a plan for an approximately 180-mile double-circuit transmission line that will run from northern Minnesota to central Minnesota near Becker.

The Northland Reliability Project is broken down into two phases, the first of which will handle building roughly 140 miles of new 345 kilovolt double-circuit transmission lines.

The second phase will focus on replacing two existing transmission lines, one between Benton county and big oaks and another between Benton County and Sherco.

In relation to Crow Wing County, the proposed transmission line will start northeast of Crosslake and run down south near little falls with alternative routes also being discussed.

Those working on the project know that a large component of it will concern speaking with residents whose homes would run through the line, which is why the projects currently in its right-of-entry stage.

Construction on segment 2 of the Northland Reliability Project is expected to begin in the fall of 2025.