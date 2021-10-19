Lakeland PBS

Northland Arboretum’s Haunted Trail Opens This Week

Nick UrsiniOct. 18 2021

The Northland Arboretum in Brainerd is gearing up to welcome visitors to their haunted trail. Outside of welcoming back a full capacity crowd, there are some new scare sections this year.

“This year, we have really stepped up our game in the scary clown section,” said Northland Arboretum Executive Director Candice Zimmermann. “Another section we are very excited about is our Egyptian tomb.”

This will be the 19th year the Arboretum has had a haunted trail. The trail is open from Thursday through Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

By — Nick Ursini

