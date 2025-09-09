Northland Arboretum Receives $50,000 Grant to Help Build Bike Skills Park

The Northland Arboretum in the Brainerd Lakes Area is receiving a $50,000 grant from construction equipment manufacturer Kubota to help complete central Minnesota’s largest bike skills park.

The grant, awarded as part of the Kubota Hometown Proud program, provides $25,000 toward brand-new tractors for the arboretum, as well as $25,000 for additional materials for the project. Local dealership Quality Equipment in Brainerd is also providing nearly $25,000 to see the project come to fruition.

“When you’re out at the Northland Arboretum and you’re enjoying our bike park, you’ll notice that it’s larger than what you’d imagine,” said Northland Arboretum Executive Director Trevor Pumnea. “It’s one of the largest bike parks in the state, and it’s certainly the largest bike skills park in central Minnesota. We don’t have all the ride-in-the-rain features completed in the larger bike park yet, but we hope to finish them this fall and then finalize everything next spring.”

The courses are designed to be used through any weather other than snow. Costs for using the park vary depending on which track someone chooses to ride.