Northland Arboretum Ready to Thrill and Chill with Annual Haunted Trail

For those looking for a ghoulishly fun night out with friends, family, or a significant other, the Northland Arboretum in Brainerd will be holding their annual Haunted Trail next week. you can experience. There will be concessions, games, and prizes for kids.

For almost 20 years, the Northland Arboretum has put on multiple events for the Brainerd Lakes Area. Every year around Halloween, they put a fun haunted trail together for the public to enjoy.

The event also acts as a fundraiser for the arboretum, which is looking to raise as much as $75,000 to care for the 400 acres they have every year.

One thing that makes the trail memorable is that it’s different every year, which is why they hope this event is better than the ones before it. Over the three nights of the Haunted Trail, they hope to attract more than 2,500 people to build awareness of the arboretum and and what it offers.

Tickets are available for $17 in advance on the Northland Arboretum website and at the visitor center, and for $20 at the gate, with fast pass tickets available for $25. The Haunted Trail will run from Thursday, Oct. 20 to Saturday, Oct. 22 from 7-9 p.m.

