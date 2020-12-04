Lakeland PBS

Northland Arboretum Invites Public to This Year’s Winter Wonderland

Lakeland News — Dec. 3 2020

For 14 years in a row, the Northland Arboretum in Brainerd has welcomed visitors to experience the Sertoma Winter Wonderland. The drive-thru event has generated over $200,000 for charitable organizations in the area. Nick Ursini has more details on this year’s event.

You can visit the Wonderland from Wednesday to Saturday from 5:30 to 8:30 PM.

