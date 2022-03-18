Lakeland PBS

Northland Arboretum Holding Memorial Tree Planting on Arbor Day

Mary BalstadMar. 18 2022

Spring is just around the corner, and with it comes plenty of holidays to celebrate, such as Arbor Day.

Taking place during the last Friday of April, Northland Arboretum in Brainerd wants to help celebrate with the community through its Living Tribute Program by planting maple trees.

The Living Tribute program is meant to memorialize loved ones with the chance to also help the environment. This allows the organization to continue its mission in protecting the environment of the Brainerd/Baxter area while also promoting conservation efforts. The memorial tree planting will happen on April 30 at 11 AM as part of Northland Arboretum’s program celebrating Arbor Day.

Each tree costs $500 and will come with a commemoration plaque. Volunteers at Northland Arboretum will tend to the trees that will be planted in the Arboretum’s 420 acres.

Other gifts can also be made, such as monetary donations in someone’s name. More information can be found at Northland Arboretum’s website.

By — Mary Balstad

