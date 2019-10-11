Northland Arboretum Gets Ready For 2019 Haunted Trail

The 2019 Haunted Trail put on by the Northern Arboretum is right around the corner. With 2,000 people expected to arrive each night for the 3-day event, you can bet that Arboretum members are getting excited.

“Our theme this year is ‘Beasts of Brainerd,’ so we went back through all sorts of folklore and things that influence this neighborhood’s culture and those beasts will be here,” said Northland Arboretum Executive Director Vicki Foss.

This year is the 17th annual Haunted Trail, but every year brings new wrinkles.

“One of the things we asked local businesses to be apart of was Sponsor a Monster, and so far we have 14 businesses in the Brainerd Lakes Area who have come alongside to sponsor a monster, where they get to pick the monster they want and then the monster goes to their business,” said Foss.

The local cross-marketing campaign has gotten very creative.

“We’ve had a werewolf at a dentist office getting his teeth cleaned and sharpened for the haunted trail, a giant scarecrow called Jacktober over at the Jack Pine Brewery because their number one brew this time of the year is actually called Jacktober,” said Foss. “This community has always been very good to the Arboretum and it’s been a lot of fun to be able to offer them a new and unique way to market.”

The fun kicks off Thursday on October 17th from 7:00-9:00 P.M. and continues through Saturday the 19th. Tickets are $13, but if you stop by the Northland Arboretum Visitor Center ahead of time you can purchase your ticket for only $10.