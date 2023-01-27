Northland 300 Snowmobile Charity Ride Celebrates 35 Years of Funds & Friends

Click to print (Opens in new window)

300 miles, three days, and countless snowmobile enthusiasts – it’s a charity ride to raise funds for a good cause.

For 35 years, the Northland 300 Snowmobile Ride has raised over $1 million for the Special Olympics Minnesota, and this year is no different.

With riders coming together to celebrate friends, funds and frozen trails, the charity drive takes place in Grand Rapids over three days. Funds are raised through different methods, such as pledges, sponsorships, raffle tickets, and general donations, all of which go toward the Special Olympics.

The ride is not limited to people from Minnesota, as riders from all over the United States have come to participate.

Similar events are held year-round, such as the ATV charity ride in the fall.

