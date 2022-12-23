Lakeland PBS

Northern Township Provides Update on Water/Sewer Line Extension

Mary BalstadDec. 23 2022

Northern Township near Bemidji is juggling plenty of possibilities come the new year, including funding for the sewer and water services extension along the north side of Lake Bemidji.

Community leaders have worked on this project for months, which includes submitting bonds on the state level in order to obtain the necessary funding. The project includes adding a water and sewer line and potentially connecting it to the city of Bemidji’s line.

But the project’s progression is contingent upon Northern Township to come up with the funds for it.

Following an update to the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners, partial funding from the state level seems like a high possibility. With the state surplus and an omnibus bill that could potentially back these types of projects, the township would just need the support from local government entities, like the Beltrami County Board.

Jess Frenzel, the Chairman of Northern Township, said a resolution of support from the board would heighten the possibility of state funding bonds granted for the project.

The county is also looking at working on County Road 20 with a tentative schedule of 2024. Northern Township could possibly add in the water and sewer line extension at the same time.

By — Mary Balstad

