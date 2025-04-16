Northern Township Near Bemidji Issues Notice of Intent to Incorporate

Northern Township, located just north of Bemidji, officially issued its Notice of Intent to Incorporate.

A news release from the township says this is the first step towards petitioning the state of Minnesota for a transition from township to city governance. The release says that with a growing population of over 3,800 residents and increasing responsibility for services typically provided by cities, the Northern Township Board believes it is in the best long-term interest of the community to formally pursue incorporation.

“This step is about putting Northern Township in a position to manage our future effectively and protect the interests of our residents,” said Northern Township Administrator Chris Lahn in a statement. “As a large and active township, incorporation allows us to build on the services we already provide while ensuring we have the tools and stability to plan for the years ahead.”

The petition for incorporation is expected to be filed approximately 30 days from the date of notice, in accordance with Minnesota Statutes.