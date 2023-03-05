Lakeland PBS

Northern Township Looking to Connect to Bemidji’s Water/Sewer Line

Mary BalstadMar. 4 2023

A project years in the making is one step closer to reality.

Northern Township is looking to connect to Bemidji’s sewer and water line, and with the funding raised, this project would benefit more than just the township’s residents.

Over the past few years, Northern Township has discussed the possibility of connecting to Bemidji’s line on the north side of Lake Bemidji and becoming a customer of the city. The township has ultimately decided to forego annexation by Bemidji and raise the funds for the project. The project will be primarily funded through a $5 million federal grant.

For this project, Northern Township sent the Bemidji City Council a Memorandum of Understanding. If the council signs the M.O.U., the line connection could be done at the same time as construction on County Road 20, which would be around spring of 2024.

The township’s residents would be far from the only benefactors of the line connection. Lake Bemidji State Park, the area DNR office, and Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge, all located on the north side of the lake, would find benefits from it as well.

The Bemidji City Council will discuss the M.O.U. at their regular council meeting on Monday, March 7th. If they follow the opinion of staff, the council would further discuss the contract at a work session on March 13th.

By — Mary Balstad

